ICWAI CMA June 2017 Results Foundation, Inter & Final Announced on examicmai.org

ICWAI CMA Foundation, Inter and Final Examination June 2017 Results have been declared by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) on its official website - examicmai.org. A huge number of candidates had appeared for the exams that were held in the month of June 2017. Students who had attended the examination can check the results following the instructions given below:Step 1: Visit the official website examicmai.orgStep 2: Click on the link “Foundation Result” or “Intermediate Result” or “Final Result” depending on the one you had appeared forStep 3: Enter your 11-digit Registration NumberStep 4: The result will appear on the screenStep 5: Download or take a print out for further referenceStudent should satisfy 2 conditions to get qualified in the ICWAI CMA examination. It includes 40 Marks in every individual subject and 50% aggregate marks in specific group.The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) [previously known as the Institute of Cost & Works Accountants of India (ICWAI)] is a premier statutory professional accountancy body in India with the objects of promoting, regulating and developing the profession of Cost Accountancy.Cost & Management Accountants (CMA)This is the primary qualification of the ICAI and following completion of up to three levels (Foundation, Intermediate and Final) examinations and three years of practical training in areas like Management Accounting, Cost Accounting, Financial Accounting, Taxation, Audits, Corporate Laws etc. enables an individual to become a Cost & Management Accountant.