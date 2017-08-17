Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that if he cannot ask Muslims to stop offering namaz on roads during Eid, he cannot ask Hindus to stop celebrating Janmashtami in police stations either.“If I cannot put curbs on offering namaz on roads during Eid, then I have no rights to stop Janmashtami celebrations in police stations,” the chief minister said.He has been saying that the previous Samajwadi Party government had disrupted Janmashtami celebrations in the state for a while, and that now it will be celebrated in a grand manner.According to an Indian Express report, Adityanath went on to add that it is his belief that “prayers and kirtan may bring improvement in the police system.”Recently, just ahead of the kanwar yatra celebrations, Adityanath had issued a warning against DJs and cheap Hindi songs during the yatra.According to the same report, Adityanath while speaking at an event in Lucknow said, “I asked if this was a kanwar yatra or a funeral procession. If they don’t play music and drums, don’t dance and sing, don’t use the mike, how will it be a kanwar yatra.”He added that everyone has the freedom to celebrate their festivals in this country. “I will speak for everyone. You have all rights to celebrate Christmas or Eid, no one will stop you in this country, provided you do it within the limits of law and order.”