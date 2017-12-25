A BJP MLA from Rajasthan has said that those who indulge in “cow smuggling and slaughter” will be killed.Gyan Dev Ahuja, the BJP MLA from Alwar’s Ramgarh, was reacting to the arrest of an alleged cow smuggler in Alwar on Saturday. There were also reports that the man was beaten by a mob but Ahuja said that is making excuses.“Mera toh seedha seedha kehna hai ki gautaskari aur gaukashi karoge to yum hi maroge (If you smuggle and slaughter cows, you will be killed),” he said.Ahuja is not new to controversies. He had earlier said that most of people named by the police in the Pehlu Khan murder are innocent.“They were not at the spot,” Ahuja had said, adding that was talked to the local SP to get the “investigation on the right track”. He claimed that cow vigilantes are being “unnecessarily” harassed by the police due to “personal vendetta”.In 2016, Ahuja made it to national newspapers for his comment: “Daily 50,000 pieces of bones, 3,000 used condoms, 500 used abortion injections and 10,000 cigarettes were found in Jawaharlal Nehru University campus”.In Mewat, everyone has a story to share about Ahuja and his men. Mohd Qasim Mewati, leader of the Meo Panchayat, accused Ahuja of running a gang to harass Meos who make a living from dairy farming.“Ahuja’s gang primarily operates between Naswari and Govindgarh. No one has the courage to complain against him because he is BJP MLA,” said Mewati.​