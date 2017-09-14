IGNOU B.Ed Entrance Test 2018 Hall Ticket Released at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU B.Ed Entrance Test 2018 Hall Ticket has been released by the Indian Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on its official website - ignou.ac.in. The Indian Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will be conducting the Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) Entrance examination 2017 on 24th September 2017, this month.Candidates who had registered themselves in August 2017 for IGNOU Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) Programme for January 2018 Session can download the Hall Tickets by following the instructions given below:How to Download IGNOU B.Ed Entrance Test 2017 Hall Ticket?Step 1: Visit the official website - ignou.ac.inStep 2: Click on Hall Tickets for BEd and BSCN Entrance Examination 2018Step 3: It will take you to another page - http://ignou.ac.in/ignou/studentzone/results/1, click on Hall Ticket of B.Ed. Entrance Examination 2018Step 4: Enter your 9-digit Enrollment NumberStep 5: Download your Hall TicketCandidates need to carry the Hall Ticket/Admit Card on the exam day i.e. Sunday, September 24th, 2017. The exam will be conducted from 10 AM to 12 Noon. The exam paper will be divided into Part A and Part B and will carry total 100 marks. The Hall Ticket will carry details pertaining to your hall number, examination centre, etc. Candidates must carry their Aadhaar Card for identity verification.Candidates who do not know their Enrollment Number can search with their name as mentioned on the page above.Indira Gandhi National Open University offers 226 different Academic Programs that cover various subjects at under graduate and graduate level. The Indira Gandhi National Open University, popularly known as IGNOU is a National University for Distance Learning in New Delhi, India. IGNOU has 67 regional centres, 2667 study centres, and 29 overseas centres (in 15 countries) and 21 schools that come under its purview.