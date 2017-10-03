IGNOU December Term-End Exams 2017 Last Date to Apply Extended to October 31
Candidates who are interested in appearing for the IGNOU December Term-End Exams can follow the instructions below and submit their application.
IGNOU December Term-End Exams 2017 last date to submit the application form has been extended to October 31st 2017. The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) released a statement on its official website - ignou.ac.in.
As per the extended schedule, the last date to apply for December Term-End exams is October 31st 2017 without any late fee. The candidates need to pay an exam fee of ₹120 per course. However, the students who fail to submit their applications on or before the extended deadline can pay a late fee of ₹1000 and apply till November 15th 2017.
How to Apply Online for IGNOU December Term-End Exams 2017?
Step 1: Visit the official website - ignou.ac.in
Step 2: From the drop down menu - Click on Term End Exam under Register Online
Step 3: Click on Proceed to Fill Online Examination Form at the end of the page
Step 4: Complete the Application Form
Step 5: Make the payment online
Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link: http://exam.ignou.ac.in/
The candidates can make the fee payment online via Credit Card, Debit Card, UBI Net Banking as well as Net Banking.
Indira Gandhi National Open University has also asked the candidates to submit assignments for which they are filling the examination form for December Term-End exams 2017. The varsity has declared that for candidates who fail to upload the assignments, the hall tickets will not be issued.
As per the notification, “Please ensure that you have already submitted the assignments as applicable for the courses you are filling in the Examination Form. Otherwise, Hall Tickets will NOT be uploaded/issued for the courses for which assignments have not been submitted by you.”
IGNOU is expected to upload the hall tickets atleast 10 days before the examinations start.
