IGNOU Gears Up for World’s First Sand Art Certificate Course by Sudarshan Pattnaik Launching March 2018

IGNOU is all set to launch world's first sand art online certificate course helmed by the most revered sand artist, Padma Shri Awardee Sudarshan Pattnaik. As per reports the course will be available online in the upcoming March 2018 session."I had been waiting for their response for over a year and now they have given me assurance that the course will begin in March 2018," stated Pattnaik.The internationally acclaimed artist is working on fine tuning his video tutorials according to Massive Open Online Courses - MOOC guidelines."It has to be fine-tuned as per MOOC'S (massive open online courses) norms," stated Shrikant Mohapatra, Senior Regional Director, IGNOU, Bhubaneshwar.Making India the first country to offer a formal training to sand artists had been a long cherished dream for Sudarshan Pattnaik."I want to give a platform to upcoming sand artists," stated Pattnaik who has been working on the video tutorials and other details of the program for over a year now. Sudarshan Pattnaik has been working with MOOC to finalize the modalities of the online course.Pattnaik currently imparts professional sand art training via his open air Golden Sand Art Institute, located at the Puri beach. As per Pattnaik, the online course will cater to budding sand artists and help them nail this practical art by learning from experts."The videos will have all the details and step-by-step procedure of making sculptures in sand," divulged the sand artist.The sculptor has been approached by private universities in the past however he wanted to be associated with a government institution like IGNOU to draw massive reach for sand art."I have many offers from private universities but I wanted to start with IGNOU, because it will have a wider reach," concluded Sudarshan Pattnaik.