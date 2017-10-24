IGNOU MBA (Banking & Finance) January 2018 Admissions Announced at ignou.ac.in; Last Date – December 29
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) invites applications for admissions to Masters in Business Administration (Banking and Finance) for the session commencing from January 2018.
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has invited applications for admissions to MBA (Banking and Finance) session commencing January 2018 on its official website - ignou.ac.in.
The interested candidates can download the application form and prospectus from the website or get it in person or via post.
Candidates are required to submit the same on or before 29th December 2017 at the address mentioned in the admissions announcement. Candidates can request for supply of Student Handbook by post on or before 30th November 2017.
Eligibility Criteria:
Interested candidates must fulfil the following criteria before applying for IGNOU MBA (B&F) January 2018:
1. The candidate must possess a Graduation degree (atleast 3 years) from a recognized University or Institution.
2. Must have passed the CAIIB exams of the Indian Institute of Banking & Finance, Mumbai with the essential qualification and certificate by IIBF.
3. Must have a work experience of atleast 2 years in the Banking or Financial Services Sector
How to Download IGNOU MBA (B&F) Prospectus?
Candidates can download the IGNOU MBA (B&F) prospectus for the January 2018 session online by following the steps given below, however they must send ₹1000 prospectus fee in addition to the programme fee when sending the application form.
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.ignou.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on student support
Step 3 – Click on downloads
Step 4 – Download prospectus and take a print out
Direct Link - http://ignou.ac.in/userfiles/MBA(B&F).pdf
Candidates can also buy the prospectus from the Director, Student Service Centre (SSC), IGNOU, Maidan Garhi, New Delhi-110068 or from any other IGNOU Regional Centres by paying ₹1000 in cash or by attaching a demand draft - DD of ₹1050/- (Rupees one thousand fifty only) drawn in favour of 'IGNOU' payable at the city from where the Prospectus is requested. Candidates should write their names and address and 'MPB' on the reverse of the DD
How to apply for IGNOU MBA (Banking and Finance) session January 2018?
Step 1 – Fill the application form
Step 2 – Attach the DD for programme fee of ₹1500 per course or pay through bank challan
Step 3 – Post your request to the concerned IGNOU Office
