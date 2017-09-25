IGNOU MPhil/PhD Entrance Test Result 2017 Published at ignou.ac.in
IGNOU had conducted the Entrance Test for Admission to Research Programme (M.Phil/Ph.D) on 20th August 2017, last month for candidates seeking admissions to various Research Programmes.
IGNOU M.Phil / Ph.D Entrance Test Result 2017 has been declared by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on its official website - ignou.ac.in.
IGNOU had conducted the Entrance Test for Admission to Research Programme (M.Phil/Ph.D) on 20th August 2017, last month for candidates seeking admissions to various Research Programmes viz M.Phil in Chemistry and Georgraphy and for Ph.D in Biochemistry, Chemistry, French, Gender and Development Studies, Geography, Geology, Journalism and Mass Communication, Fine Arts, Physics, Theatre Arts, Statistics and Women’s Studies.
Candidates who had appeared in the IGNOU Research Programme Entrance Test can follow the instructions below to check their result:
How to Check IGNOU MPhil/PhD Entrance Test Result 2017?
Step 1: Visit the official website - ignou.ac.in
Step 2: Click on Entrance Test Result for Admission to Research Programme(MPhil/PhD) conducted on 20.08.2017 on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your 9 digit Enrolment Number and Submit
Step 4: Download your result and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link: https://studentservices.ignou.ac.in/phdresult/JUNE17/phdjun17.asp
The candidates who have secured atleast 50% marks in the Entrance Test from General Quota and OBC and 45% marks from Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe / Physically Handicapped, will be shortlisted in order of merit for the next round of interview, which will be conducted by the respective School of Studies for which the candidate had applied for.
As per the official result notification, the entrance test is of qualifying nature only and qualifying the entrance test does not entitle admission in any M.Phil or Ph.D Research Programme of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).
