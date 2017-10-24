IGNOU Online Admissions 2018 Begin at ignou.ac.in; Apply Today
Indra Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) invites applications for admission in various courses. Here's all you need to know about it.
Candidates interested in pursuing Bachelors, Masters, Certificate, Diploma and Post Graduate Diploma programmes can apply from today.(Screenshot)
IGNOU Online Admissions 2018 for Open Distance Learning have been announced by the Indra Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), New Delhi on its official website - ignou.ac.in.
Candidates interested in pursuing Bachelors, Masters, Certificate, Diploma and Post Graduate Diploma programmes can follow the instructions below and apply online:
How to apply for IGNOU ODL Online Admissions 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - www.ignou.ac.in
Step2 – Click on IGNOU Announces Admission for January-2018 session
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Online’
Step 4 – Enter asked details and submit
Step 5 – Insert your scanned original and copy of the required documents
Step 6 – Make the fee payment either by debit/credit card or net banking
Step 7 – Download applied form and receipt and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link - https://onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in/admission/
Documents Required for IGNOU ODL Online Admissions 2018
Candidates are required to furnish the following documents to ensure successful registration for the January 2018 session under IGNOU Open Distance Learning programmes.
1. Scanned original photograph,
2. Scanned original signature
3. Scanned copy of age proof
4. Scanned copy of experience certificate
5. Scanned copy of education certificate
6. Scanned copy of category certificate (including BPL)
About IGNOU:
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) was established in 1985, by an Act of the Indian Parliament. IGNOU began serving students in 1987 with 2 main academic programmes viz diploma in management and diploma in distance education in which 4528 students enrolled themselves.
The count has now reached to 2.7 million students in India and abroad. IGNOU is now serving with 228 certificate, diploma, degree and doctoral programmes. It has 256 academic staff at headquarters and 283 faculty members. It has 21 schools of studies, 2667 learner centres and 67 regional centres.
