IGNOU TEE Results June 2017 Declared on ignou.ac.in

Around 6.2 lakh students had appeared in the IGNOU Term End Exam (TEE) for various subjects and streams in the month of June 2017.

Updated:August 12, 2017, 4:39 PM IST
The Indira Gandhi National Open University has mentioned on the results page that in case of any pending results, the students need to check back shortly as pending results will follow soon.
The IGNOU Term End Exam (TEE) Results June 2017 have been declared by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on its official website ignou.ac.in.

Around 6.2 lakh students had appeared in the IGNOU Term End Exam (TEE) for various subjects and streams in the month of June 2017. The candidates who had appeared for TEE June 2017 can check their results by following the instructions given below:

How to check IGNOU Term End Exam (TEE) June 2017 Results?

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in
Step 2: Click on Term End Result of June 2017 Declared New
Step 3: Click on June 2017 Examination Result

or June 2017 Examination Result (Alternate)

Step 4: Enter 9 Digit Enrolment Number and Click on Submit
Step 5: Download your Result and take a Print Out

Direct Link: http://www.ignou.ac.in/result.html

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has mentioned on the results page that in case of any pending results, the students need to check back shortly as pending results will follow soon. Also, the Complete Grade Card for June 2017 TEE will be updated shortly once the marks obtained for assignments are uploaded.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University popularly known as IGNOU conducts term exams every year in the months of June and December for students pursuing Graduation and Post-Graduation courses across India via distance learning and open education. Lakhs of students from various parts and backgrounds across India enroll in 226 Distance Courses offered by IGNOU to pursue higher education at moderate fee.
