IIA Recruitment 2017 – Apply at Indian Institute of Astrophysics before 13th Nov 2017

IIA Recruitment 2017 Online Application process for the post of Technical Assistants will be closed on 13th November 2017 on the official website of Indian Institute of Astrophysics - www.iiap.res.in . The Indian Institute of Astrophysics had invited applications via Adv.no. IIA/11/2017/01, IIA/11/2017/02, IIA/11/2017/03, IIA/11/2017/04, IIA/11/2017/05 and IIA/11/2017/06 to fill 6 vacancies viz Administrative Officer, Deputy Administration Officer, Engineer – C, Administrative Assistant, Upper Division Clerk and Technical Assistant (Computer), in Banglore, Leh and Kavalur areas.Candidates eligible and interested in pursuing their career with Indian Institute of Astrophysics can apply online for various posts by following the steps given below:Visit the official website - www.iiap.res.in Click on ‘Job Openings’Click on ‘Apply Now’ in front of post you wish to apply forClick on ‘Register/Create New account’Enter details and registerLog in with registration number and passwordUpload photo and signature and Enter details to applydownload and take a print out for further reference1. Administrative Officer – 1 post in Bangalore and Age Limit is 50 years2. Deputy Administration Officer – 1 post in Bangalore and Age Limit is 45 years3. Engineer – C–1 post in Bangalore and Age Limit is 40years4. Administrative Assistant -1 post in Kavalur and Age Limit is 32 years5. Upper Division Clerk – 1 post in Bangalore and Age Limit is 30 years6. Technical Assistant (Computer) –1 post in Leh and Age Limit is 32 yearsThe cut-off for age limit will be considered as 13th November 2017.1. Pay Scale of Administrative Officer ₹15600/- to ₹39100/- + Grade Pay ₹7600/-2. Pay Scale of Deputy Administration Officer ₹15600/- to ₹39100/- + Grade Pay ₹6600/-3. Pay Scale of Engineer – C ₹15600/- to ₹39100/- + Grade Pay ₹6600/-4. Pay Scale of Administrative Assistant ₹5200/- to ₹20200/- + Grade Pay ₹2800/-5. Pay Scale of Upper Division Clerk ₹5200/- to ₹20200/- + Grade Pay ₹2400/-6. Pay Scale of Technical Assistant (Computer) ₹5200/- to ₹20200/- + Grade Pay ₹2800/-Eligibility criteria and educational qualification varies for different posts. Candidates must view details of the post they are applying for by clicking on the advertisement pdf given in front of the job post.1. The selection of candidates for the posts of Administrative Officer, Deputy Administration Officer, Engineer – C will be based on interviews.2. The selection of candidates for the posts of Administrative Assistant, Upper Division Clerk and Technical Assistant (Computer) will be based on an examination and interview, both.