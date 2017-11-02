IIA Recruitment 2017 – Apply at Indian Institute of Astrophysics before 13th Nov 2017
Candidates must view details of the post they are applying for by clicking on the advertisement pdf given in front of the job post.
IIA Recruitment 2017 Online Application process for the post of Technical Assistants will be closed on 13th November 2017 on the official website of Indian Institute of Astrophysics - www.iiap.res.in. The Indian Institute of Astrophysics had invited applications via Adv.no. IIA/11/2017/01, IIA/11/2017/02, IIA/11/2017/03, IIA/11/2017/04, IIA/11/2017/05 and IIA/11/2017/06 to fill 6 vacancies viz Administrative Officer, Deputy Administration Officer, Engineer – C, Administrative Assistant, Upper Division Clerk and Technical Assistant (Computer), in Banglore, Leh and Kavalur areas.
Candidates eligible and interested in pursuing their career with Indian Institute of Astrophysics can apply online for various posts by following the steps given below:
How to apply for IIA Recruitment 2017 Online?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - www.iiap.res.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Job Openings’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Now’ in front of post you wish to apply for
Step 4 – Click on ‘Register/Create New account’
Step 5 – Enter details and register
Step 6 – Log in with registration number and password
Step 7 – Upload photo and signature and Enter details to apply
Step 8 – download and take a print out for further reference
Direct link: https://www.iiap.res.in/iia_jobs/
Vacancy Details and Age Limits:
1. Administrative Officer – 1 post in Bangalore and Age Limit is 50 years
2. Deputy Administration Officer – 1 post in Bangalore and Age Limit is 45 years
3. Engineer – C–1 post in Bangalore and Age Limit is 40years
4. Administrative Assistant -1 post in Kavalur and Age Limit is 32 years
5. Upper Division Clerk – 1 post in Bangalore and Age Limit is 30 years
6. Technical Assistant (Computer) –1 post in Leh and Age Limit is 32 years
The cut-off for age limit will be considered as 13th November 2017.
Pay Scale:
1. Pay Scale of Administrative Officer ₹15600/- to ₹39100/- + Grade Pay ₹7600/-
2. Pay Scale of Deputy Administration Officer ₹15600/- to ₹39100/- + Grade Pay ₹6600/-
3. Pay Scale of Engineer – C ₹15600/- to ₹39100/- + Grade Pay ₹6600/-
4. Pay Scale of Administrative Assistant ₹5200/- to ₹20200/- + Grade Pay ₹2800/-
5. Pay Scale of Upper Division Clerk ₹5200/- to ₹20200/- + Grade Pay ₹2400/-
6. Pay Scale of Technical Assistant (Computer) ₹5200/- to ₹20200/- + Grade Pay ₹2800/-
Eligibility Criteria:
Eligibility criteria and educational qualification varies for different posts. Candidates must view details of the post they are applying for by clicking on the advertisement pdf given in front of the job post.
Selection process:
1. The selection of candidates for the posts of Administrative Officer, Deputy Administration Officer, Engineer – C will be based on interviews.
2. The selection of candidates for the posts of Administrative Assistant, Upper Division Clerk and Technical Assistant (Computer) will be based on an examination and interview, both.
