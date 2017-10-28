GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

IIFPT Recruitment 2017 Tamil Nadu; 10 Vacancies for SRF, RA, PA, Walk-In Interviews on Oct 31

The Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology invites applications to fill 10 vacancies for contractual/time basis recruitment for their Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu) branch. Here's all you want to know.

Contributor Content

Updated:October 28, 2017, 11:39 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
IIFPT Recruitment 2017 Tamil Nadu; 10 Vacancies for SRF, RA, PA, Walk-In Interviews on Oct 31
Screenshot taken from the official website.
IIFPT Recruitment 2017, Tamil Nadu has opened opportunities for candidates interested in applying for the posts of Research Associate, Senior Research Fellow and Project Assistant with the Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology.

IIFPT has invited applications to fill 10 vacancies for contractual/time basis recruitment for their Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu) branch. IIFPT Recruitment 2017 will be done via Walk-in interview process which is scheduled to be conducted on 31st October 2017 i.e. the coming Tuesday.

Candidates eligible and interested can download application form from official website and appear for interview. Candidates can download the form by following the steps given below:

How to Download Application Form of IIFPT Recruitment 2017?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - iifpt.edu.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘WALK-IN-INTERVIEW for RA/ SRF/ PA’
Step 3 – Go through the details
Step 4 – Click on Application Form (PDF)
Step 5 – Enter your details and attach required documents and carry it to the interview
Direct link: http://www.iifpt.edu.in/details/walk-in-interview-for-ra-srf-pa.html

Vacancy Details and Pay Scale

1. Senior Research Fellow: 04 Posts
Pay Scale ₹25,000
2. Research Associate: 02 Posts
Pay Scale ₹40,000
3. Project Assistant: 04 Posts
Pay Scale 12,000

Age Limit

The age limit for female applicants is 40 years and for male candidates is 35 years.

Documents Required

Candidates applying for IIFPT Recruitment 2017 for Tamil Nadu, should attach the latest CV, coloured passport size photo, copies of all relevant education qualification and category certificate (if any). On the interview date candidates must carry original documents as well for on-the-spot document verification.

Application Fee

Candidates need to attach an Application fees of ₹500/- for General and OBC categories (no fees for SC/ST/PWD category candidates). Mode of fee payment is offline through cash/DD/postal order which has to be drawn in favor of:

'The Director, Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology, Thanjavur'

Candidates need to sent this to:

Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology, Pudukkottai Road, Thanjavur-613 005.

Walk-in Interview Address:

INDIAN INSTITUTE OF FOOD PROCESSING TECHNOLOGY,
Ministry of Food Processing Industries Pudukkottai Road, Thanjavur – 613 005,
Tel:04362-228155 Fax: 04362-227971, Email: director@iifpt.edu.in

Selection Process

Selection of candidates will be on the basis of short term written examination and interview. Selected candidates will be informed by confirmation letter or email.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Hardik Patel Says, I am Public Agent and Want Responsible Govt

Hardik Patel Says, I am Public Agent and Want Responsible Govt

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES