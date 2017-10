IIFPT Recruitment 2017 Tamil Nadu; 10 Vacancies for SRF, RA, PA, Walk-In Interviews on Oct 31

IIFPT Recruitment 2017, Tamil Nadu has opened opportunities for candidates interested in applying for the posts of Research Associate, Senior Research Fellow and Project Assistant with the Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology.IIFPT has invited applications to fill 10 vacancies for contractual/time basis recruitment for their Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu) branch. IIFPT Recruitment 2017 will be done via Walk-in interview process which is scheduled to be conducted on 31st October 2017 i.e. the coming Tuesday.Candidates eligible and interested can download application form from official website and appear for interview. Candidates can download the form by following the steps given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - iifpt.edu.in Step 2 – Click on ‘WALK-IN-INTERVIEW for RA/ SRF/ PA’Step 3 – Go through the detailsStep 4 – Click on Application Form (PDF)Step 5 – Enter your details and attach required documents and carry it to the interviewDirect link: http://www.iifpt.edu.in/details/walk-in-interview-for-ra-srf-pa.html 1. Senior Research Fellow: 04 PostsPay Scale ₹25,0002. Research Associate: 02 PostsPay Scale ₹40,0003. Project Assistant: 04 PostsPay Scale 12,000The age limit for female applicants is 40 years and for male candidates is 35 years.Candidates applying for IIFPT Recruitment 2017 for Tamil Nadu, should attach the latest CV, coloured passport size photo, copies of all relevant education qualification and category certificate (if any). On the interview date candidates must carry original documents as well for on-the-spot document verification.Candidates need to attach an Application fees of ₹500/- for General and OBC categories (no fees for SC/ST/PWD category candidates). Mode of fee payment is offline through cash/DD/postal order which has to be drawn in favor of:'The Director, Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology, Thanjavur'Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology, Pudukkottai Road, Thanjavur-613 005.INDIAN INSTITUTE OF FOOD PROCESSING TECHNOLOGY,Ministry of Food Processing Industries Pudukkottai Road, Thanjavur – 613 005,Tel:04362-228155 Fax: 04362-227971, Email: director@iifpt.edu.inSelection of candidates will be on the basis of short term written examination and interview. Selected candidates will be informed by confirmation letter or email.