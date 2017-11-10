IIIT-Hyderabad Begins Ph.D. Admissions Spring 2018: Apply Before Nov 25, Exam Date Dec 4

IIIT-Hyderabad Ph.D Admissions for Spring 2018 for CSE and ECE programmes have begun on the official website of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) - iiit.ac.in.For admissions to CSE and ECE Ph.D programmes for Spring 2018, IIIT-Hyderabad aims to select candidates who have relevant experience in R&D labs or have participated in research projects or have high-quality research publications to their credit.As per the official website, the Ph.D Research programmes will focus on areas like Computer Vision, Language Technology, Robotics, Computation Natural Science, Algorithm, Security, VLSI, AI/ML, Data Analytics, Wireless Communication like co-operative communication, next generation wireless communication and Information flow networks, etc. Therefore candidates nurturing interest in these areas must apply for the same.Candidate must possess a degree in B.Tech./B.E or M.Tech/M.E./MCA in Electronics / Electrical / Computer Science / Computer Engineering from a recognized University or technical institution. The candidate’s academic records must display excellence and consistency in marks.Candidates need to click on ‘Click Here to Apply’ at https://www.iiit.ac.in/admissions/postgraduate/spring/.The interested candidates need to fill out an application form after logging in to his/her profile.The applicants need to pay ₹2000 application fee payable via Net Banking / Debit Card / Credit Card to complete the application process.. Candidates will be selected for the Ph.D Spring 2018 programmes on the basis of their Interviews.. To qualify for an interview directly, candidates with exceptional academic record must apply before 15th November 2017 and their eligibility for Interviews directly will be conveyed before 24th November 2017.. Other candidates need to clear the written exam scheduled to be held on 4th December 2017, to be shortlisted for the Interview at IIIT, Hyderabad.