IIM Bangalore FPM 2018 Ph.D Admissions Begin: Apply Before 17th January 2018!

IIM Bangalore Ph.D Admissions 2018 process has started on the official website of Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) for candidates keen on pursuing a Doctoral Programme in Management. The IIMB Fellowship Programme in Management aims to train individuals to excel in their area of research by publishing work of international standards. As per Professor Rejie George Pallathitta, Chairperson, Fellow Programme in Management (FPM), IIM Bangalore, “The Ph.D program in Entrepreneurship aims at providing an impetus to the increasing need for scholarly research in entrepreneurship and to create a vibrant pool of faculty specializing in that domain.”The candidates interested in the fellowship programme will be able to choose from specialisation in areas like Decision Sciences, Economics & Social Sciences, Entrepreneurship, Finance & Accounting, Marketing, Organizational Behavior & Human Resource Management, Production & Operations Management, Public Policy and Strategy.Interested candidates need to possess a Master’s degree with minimum 55% marks in his/her Bachelor’s as well as Masters degree certificates; or a professional degree like CA, CS, ICWA, etc with minimum 50% marks. Candidates with 5-Year Integrated Master’s Degree or 4-Year Bachelor’s Degree (10+2+4) pattern are also eligible to apply for the Ph.D Entrepreneurship at IIM Bangalore.Candidates can check more details about the eligibility criteria and other requirements on the official website of Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) at:Deserving candidates are eligible for financial support for up to five years under FPM. The FPM students who qualify for financial aid will receive ₹29,300 stipend per month besides a plethora of other benefits like Tuition fee waiver, contingency grant, HRA, hostel facility, National Conference and International Conference grants, etc. The details of the same can be accessed at:1. The last date to apply for the IIMB Ph.D Admissions is 17th January 2018 (5PM).2. IIMB has scheduled to conduct the written test on 4th February 2018 Test at Bangalore and Delhi Test centres.3. The Interviews of the shortlisted candidates will be conducted on 30th and 31st March 2018 at Bangalore only.4. IIMB will make offers on 6th April 2018.5. The last date for accepting offers by candidates is 20th April 2018.6. Programme Registration is scheduled for 14th June 2018.