IIM CAT 2017 Admit Cards To Be Released Today at iimcat.ac.in

IIM CAT 2017 Admit Cards will be released today by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow on its official website - iimcat.ac.in Admit Cards of IIM CAT will be available from 25th October 2017 to 26th November 2017. As soon as admit cards are uploaded, the link will get active on the homepage and candidates who had applied for IIM Common Admission Test – CAT 2017 can download their Admit Cards by following the steps given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - iimcat.ac.in Step 2 – Click on the admit card link on homepageStep 3 – Login to your profileStep 4 – Download your admit card and take a print out for further referenceCandidates appearing for IIM CAT 2017 must carry their admit cards to examination hall with their Aadhaar card and a Xerox of the same, which they need furnish.Common Admission Test (CAT) is scheduled for the selection of deserving candidates for admission in various post graduate management programmes of Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) studies. Many other non – IIM management institutions also consider CAT scores in the admission process for their management programmes.1. Candidates who will get shortlisted for interview by IIMs will have to show all original marksheets and submit attested copies of the same.2. Candidates who belong to reserved categories must carry their reservation certificates and submit copy of the same3. Final year candidates in bachelor degree or same qualification need to submit certificate from principal/university/registrar with an attestation that the candidate has met all requirements for completing bachelors degree. With this the candidate will get provisional admission and for confirming it they need to submit original marksheet obtaining 50% or more for general and 45% minimum for reserved category.