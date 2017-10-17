IISc KVPY Admit Cards Released at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in; Exam Date – Nov 5th 2017
The Kishore Viagyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) 2017 online aptitude test will be conducted in two sessions viz. 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM and 2 PM – 5 PM.
Candidates who had applied for KVPY aptitude test can download their admit cards online at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in
Kishore Viagyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) 2017 Admit Cards have been released by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore on its official website - kvpy.iisc.ernet.in. KVPY Online Aptitude Test 2017 will be conducted by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) on 5th November 2017, next month.
The Kishore Viagyanik Protsahan Yojana Online Aptitude Test is conducted to identify and select candidates with research abilities and unique academic qualification. Candidates who qualify the aptitude test and interview are awarded monthly stipend to continue their studies from Basic Sciences to pre-Ph.D. level under the KVPY National Program of Fellowship.
Candidates who had applied for KVPY aptitude test can download their admit cards by following the steps given below:
How to Download KVPY Admit Card 2017?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://kvpy.iisc.ernet.in
Step 2 – On home page, click on Download admit card from 15th October 2017 onward.
Step 3 – Enter your Application number and Date of Birth to login
Step 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link: https://admitcards.online-ap1.com/KVPY2567MTL/
The Kishore Viagyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) 2017 online aptitude test will be conducted in two sessions viz. 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM and 2 PM – 5 PM.
The KVPY test for Stream SA will be conducted in the forenoon session from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and candidates need to report by 8:30 AM at the reporting centre. The test for SB and SX stream will be conducted in afternoon session from 2 PM to 5 PM), thereby candidates must report till 1 PM.
Kishore Viagyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) 2017 aptitude test will include syllabus of Class X/ XII/ 1st year of Bachelor’s degree or Integrated Masters program, depending on the Stream. The online aptitude test will be held in two languages - English and Hindi.
The Kishore Viagyanik Protsahan Yojana Online Aptitude Test is conducted to identify and select candidates with research abilities and unique academic qualification. Candidates who qualify the aptitude test and interview are awarded monthly stipend to continue their studies from Basic Sciences to pre-Ph.D. level under the KVPY National Program of Fellowship.
Candidates who had applied for KVPY aptitude test can download their admit cards by following the steps given below:
How to Download KVPY Admit Card 2017?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://kvpy.iisc.ernet.in
Step 2 – On home page, click on Download admit card from 15th October 2017 onward.
Step 3 – Enter your Application number and Date of Birth to login
Step 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link: https://admitcards.online-ap1.com/KVPY2567MTL/
The Kishore Viagyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) 2017 online aptitude test will be conducted in two sessions viz. 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM and 2 PM – 5 PM.
The KVPY test for Stream SA will be conducted in the forenoon session from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and candidates need to report by 8:30 AM at the reporting centre. The test for SB and SX stream will be conducted in afternoon session from 2 PM to 5 PM), thereby candidates must report till 1 PM.
Kishore Viagyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) 2017 aptitude test will include syllabus of Class X/ XII/ 1st year of Bachelor’s degree or Integrated Masters program, depending on the Stream. The online aptitude test will be held in two languages - English and Hindi.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Tata Tigor Comparison Review: David vs Goliath?
- Have You Read Bigg Boss S1 Host Arshad Warsi’s View About the Show Yet?
- Prithvi Shines as Board President XI Post Comfortable Win Over NZ
- Varun Dhawan To Join Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi, Big B At Madame Tussauds
- Celebrating The Deep, Majestic Baritone of Amitabh Bachchan