IIT Bombay Opens CEED 2018 Admissions on ceed.iitb.ac.in/2018; Last Date Nov 10
IIT Bombay will organise the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2018 on behalf of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India for candidates seeking admissions to M.Des and Ph.D. programmes in various IITs, IISC and other institutions in India.
CEED 2018 Registration process has been initiated by IIT Bombay on its official website - http://www.ceed.iitb.ac.in/2018.
IIT Bombay will organise the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2018 on behalf of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India for candidates seeking admissions to M.Des and Ph.D. programmes in various IITs, IISC and other institutions in India. CEED 2018 is scheduled for January 20th, 2018.
The last date to apply for the same is November 10th 2017 without the late fee and November 17th, 2017 with a late fee of ₹500.
Eligible candidates interested in applying for the same can follow the instructions below and apply online on Wednesday.
How to Apply for CEED 2018
Step 1: Visit the official website - ceed.iitb.ac.in/2018
Step 2: Click on Apply
Step 3: It will take you to https://ceedapp.iitb.ac.in/CEED/home.jsp
Step 4: Click on Register and complete the registration process
Step 5: Make the fee payment
Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further reference
Test Cities Preference
CEED 2018 committee has planned to conduct the test in over 20 cities across India. Candidates must choose 3 cities in order of preference during the online registration process. The preference for cities cannot be changed later.
Online Registration Fee
The online registration fee for CEED 2018 differs for various categories as mentioned below:
Women Candidates – ₹1100 + GST
SC/ST/PwD – ₹1100 + GST
All Others – ₹2200 + GST
Eligibility for CEED 2018
1. Candidates applying for CEED 2018 must possess a degree / diploma / post graduate degree of 4 years or 3+2 years (after 10+2 level), or could be appearing for its final examination by July 2018. Candidates who have passed the GD Arts diploma programme (10+5 level) by July 2017 are also eligible.
2. There is no age limit for candidates to apply for 2018
3. There is no restriction on number of attempts for CEED
Candidates interested in CEED 2018 must read through the detailed brochure by clicking the URL below:
http://www.ceed.iitb.ac.in/2018/CEED2018_Brochure_1.02.pdf
