IIT JAM 2018 Application Window Extended till Oct 17 for M.Sc. Admissions

Last date to apply for IIT Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2018 for M.Sc 2018 admissions has been extended to October 17, 2017 as per an official notification released by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Wednesday.IIT JAM 2018 exam is slated for February 11, 2018 and the application process for the same begun on September 5, 2017, last month. The last date to apply for IIT JAM 2018 online was today (Tuesday). However, candidates interested to appear for the same can now apply online till October 17, 2017 next week until 23:59 hours."JAM 2018 ONLINE Application process has started from September 5, 2017. Last date for application submission is extended to 23:59 hours on October 17, 2017" read the notification on http://jam.iitb.ac.in/IIT Bombay is the organising authority for Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2018 which will be taken by candidates seeking admissions to M.Sc. (Two-Year), joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. dual degree and other post-graduate degree programmes in the prestigious IITs and IISc across India.Candidates interested in applying for IIT JAM 2018 can login to JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) and follow the instructions below to apply for the same.: Visit the official website - http://jam.iitb.ac.in/: Click on Applicant Login (JOAPS) on the left side of the homepage: If you are a new user, then click on Register and if you are already registered Login using your credentials: Enter details, upload photograph, signature and other documents: Pay the fee online: Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further reference: https://joaps.iitb.ac.in/Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2018 for M.Sc. admissions will be conducted in two sessions vizThe morning session will cover test papers for Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Geology (GG) and Mathematical Statistics (MS).The morning session will cover test papers for Biological Sciences (BL), Mathematics (MA) and Physics (PH).