IIT JAM 2018 – Notification Released, Online Application Starts on September 5 at jam.iitb.ac.in
The online application process for JAM 2018 will start from September 5 through JOAPS (JAM Online Application Processing System) and the last date of registration and payment of application fee is October 10.
Screenshot taken from the official website http://jam.iitb.ac.in/
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) has released the official notification for Joint Admission Test for M.Sc. (JAM) 2018 on its official website - jam.iitb.ac.in.
The notification enlists the details regarding JAM 2018 for admissions to M.Sc., Joint M.Sc, M.Sc - PhD Dual degree and other post bachelor’s degree programs in IIT’s, IISC (Indian Institute of Science) and others. JAM 2018 will be organized on February 11th, 2018 by IIT Bombay.
The candidates who wish to apply for IIT JAM 2018 can apply by following the instructions given below:
Here are the steps to apply for IIT JAM 2018?
Step1: Visit the official website of JAM 2018 - jam.iitb.ac.in
Step2: Click on the Applicant Login (JOAPS) tab
Step3: Enter your details in the required field viz name, a valid E-mail address, a working mobile number and a password and click Submit
Step4: Download Confirmation and take a Print Out for further reference.
Joint Admission Test for M.Sc. (JAM) is an online admission test conducted every year for students seeking admissions in the Master of Science and other post graduate science programs at various institutions including Indian Institute of Science, Indian Institute of Technology and others in India.
The online application process for JAM 2018 will start from 5th September 2017 through JOAPS (JAM Online Application Processing System) and the last date of registration and payment of application fee of online application process is on 10th October 2017. The result of IIT JAM 2018 exam will be released on 20th March 2018 as per the official notification.
The IIT JAM 2018 exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will start at 9 AM in the morning on 11th February 2018 which includes Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Geology (GG) and Mathematical Statistics (MS). The second shift will start at 2 PM at afternoon on 11th February 2018 and it includes Biological Sciences (BL), Mathematics (MA) and Physics (PH).
