IIT JEE Advanced Result 2017 Declared. Check Your Grades at jeeadv.ac.in

New Delhi: The IIT Madras declared the result of Indian Institutes of Technology IIT JEE Advanced 2017 Results on June 11, at 10 am.

The Indian Institutes of Technology JEE Advanced 2017 results available on jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2017 is the second stage of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and provides admissions to eligible candidates into the B.Tech programmes offered by 23 Indian Institute of Technology (IITs).

To participate in JEE Advanced 2017, the candidates had to be among the top 2,20,000 rankers of JEE Main 2017. In 2016, only top 2 lakh JEE Main qualifiers were eligible for JEE Advanced 2017.

Around 10, 572 undergraduate engineering seats will be open for admission through JEE Advanced.

The answer keys for JEE (Advanced) 2017 was released on June 4. Students can check the answer keys for Paper 1 and Paper 2 to assess their overall performance as well.

The Officials had already declared earlier that the students will be given Bonus marks (11 marks) for three ambiguous questions that were asked in the paper.

Media reports state that two questions from Mathematics and one question from Physics section were found to be ambiguous.

Here are the steps to check your result:



* Click on the official website link jeeadv.ac.in

* Clink on Result of JEE (ADV) 2017.

* Enter your roll number.

* View your result.

* Students can download the result and save it for future use.