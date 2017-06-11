IIT JEE Advanced Results 2017 Will be Declared at 10 am. Check Your Grades at jeeadv.ac.in

New Delhi: The IIT Madras will declare the result of Indian Institutes of Technology IIT JEE Advanced 2017 Results on June 11, at 10 am.

The Indian Institutes of Technology JEE Advanced 2017 results will be available on jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2017 is the second stage of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and provides admissions to eligible candidates into the B.Tech programmes offered by 23 Indian Institute of Technology (IITs).

To participate in JEE Advanced 2017, the candidates had to be among the top 2,20,000 rankers of JEE Main 2017. In 2016, only top 2 lakh JEE Main qualifiers were eligible for JEE Advanced 2017.

Around 10, 572 undergraduate engineering seats will be open for admission through JEE Advanced.

The answer keys for JEE (Advanced) 2017 was released on June 4.

Here are the steps to check your result:



* Click on the official website link jeeadv.ac.in

* Clink on Result of JEE (ADV) 2017.

* Enter your roll number.

* View your result.

* Students can download the result and save it for future use.