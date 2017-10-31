IIT Kanpur PG Courses 2018 Admissions to Begin on 3rd November 2017 at iitk.ac.in, Last Date 17th November 2017
As per a notification released on the website, the Online Applications portal will be live from 3rd November 2017 to 17th November 2017.
Candidates eligible and interested can apply online
IIT Kanpur PG Courses 2018 Admission process will begin this week on the official website of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur - iitk.ac.in. As per a notification released on the website, the Online Applications portal will be live from 3rd November 2017 to 17th November 2017. Candidates eligible and interested can apply online as soon as the link gets active by following the steps given below:
How to Apply Online for IIT Kanpur PG Admissions 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - iitk.ac.in
Step 2 – Click on the ‘Apply Online’ link for admissions once it gets active
Step 3 – Enter details
Step 4 – Register yourself and apply
Step 5 – Download confirmation and take a print out for further reference
Candidates can meanwhile read through the detailed notification for IIT Kanpur PG Admissions 2018 at the url mentioned below: http://www.iitk.ac.in/doaa/data/Poster_PG_admission20172.pdf
Ph.D Courses offered by IIT Kanpur:
1. Ph.D - Engineering Courses:
Aerospace Engineering, Biological Sciences and Bio-Engineering Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering Electrical Engineering, Industrial and Management Engineering, Materials Science and Engineering, Materials Science (Interdisciplinary Programme), Mechanical Engineering.
2. Ph.D - Science Courses:
Chemistry, Earth Sciences, Mathematics and Statistics Physics
3. Ph.D - Humanities & Social Sciences Courses:
English (Literature, Linguistics and ELT), Fine Arts, Psychology and Sociology
4. Ph.D - Management Courses:
All areas of Management
5. M.Tech Courses:
Electrical Engineering (Power Engineering, Control and Automation) Materials Science &Engineering Mechanical Engineering (Robotics and Automation, Manufacturing Science)
6. MS Courses:
Research, Computer Science and Engineering, and Electrical Engineering
Educational Qualification:
1. For Engineering Courses: Candidates must hold a Master's degree in Engineering from a recognised university or institute for applying in Ph.D in engineering.
2. For Science Courses: Candidates must hold a Master's degree in relevant subject or have a 4 year bachelor degree in science.
3. For Humanities & Social Sciences Courses: Candidates must hold a Master's degree in Engineering or Science or subjects of HSS from a recognised university or institute.
4. For Management courses: Candidates must hold a Master's degree in Management from a recognised university or institute.
5. For M.Tech courses: Candidate should hold a bachelor's degree in Engineering or Science from a recognised university or institute.
6. For MS courses: Candidate should hold Bachelor's degree in Engineering or B.Sc or equivalent studies from a recognised university or institute.
Candidates must possess a valid GATE Score or must have qualified as a JRF. The minimum CPI differs for different courses, therefore candidates interested in admissions must go through the detailed notification and check for the respective academic requirement of the course they wish to pursue at IIT, Kanpur.
