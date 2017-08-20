IIT Kharagpur Accepts Whistle-blower Prof Rajeev Kumar's Resignation

Related Story IIT Entrance Exam to go Completely Online From Next Year

: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, has accepted the resignation of whistle-blower professor Rajeev Kumar – who was suspended on 'disciplinary grounds' in May 2011 for exposing an alleged laptop scam in the institute and for his efforts to reform the IIT Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).Interestingly, in 2011 when Rajeev was suspended the Supreme Court had praised him as among many unsung heroes for his work to reform the IIT-JEE examination, which is now re-christened as JEE Advanced."There were allegations against him for damaging the reputation of IIT, Kharagpur – which is one of the premier institutes in India. His charges against the institute are false. His allegation that there were irregularities while purchasing laptops and copying by students during examinations is false and highly objectionable," a senior IIT-Kharagpur official told News18.In 2011, the institute set up a committee to probe into the matter, and after three years they decided to retire Rajeev Kumar. Alleging that the probe committee is biased, Kumar filed a petition at Delhi High Court and managed to obtain a stay order.He also appealed to the former president Pranab Mukherjee and asked him to quash IIT's decision. In 2014, Rajeev decided to resign, but the institute refused saying that the matter is sub-judice.He joined Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in 2015 but was relieved later to allow him to re-join IIT Kharagpur."Former president and Visitor of IIT Kharagpur has set aside the penalty of compulsory retirement of professor Rajeev Kumar. The institute accepts his technical resignation in view of the HRD communication following presidential order," an official memorandum said.After so many years, the HRD Ministry last week issued orders to the IIT Kharagpur director to comply with former President Pranab Mukherjee's decision.