IIT Madras EMBA Admissions 2018, Apply Before 30th November 2017
Candidates need to pay ₹1000 as an application fee to apply for IIT Madras Executive-MBA Admissions 2018.
The Candidates interested in exploring EMBA from IIT Madras must apply online on or before 30th November 2017, 5:30PM.
IIT Madras EMBA Admissions 2018 are open for candidates who wish to pursue Executive Master of Business Administration - EMBA at the Department of Management Studies (DoMS), IIT, Madras. The Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) degree is a two-year programme that is aimed at upgrading the managerial skill-set of working professionals and executives.
The programme gives an extra edge to candidates for better employability and leadership. The Candidates interested in exploring EMBA from IIT Madras must apply online on or before 30th November 2017, 5:30PM.
EMBA IIT Madras Admissions 2018 Application Process
Visit the official webpage for IIT Madras EMBA – www.doms.iitm.ac.in/emba and follow the application process by creating a new user profile or logging in to your existing profile.
Application Fee
Candidates need to pay ₹1000 as an application fee to apply for IIT Madras Executive-MBA Admissions 2018.
Program Fee
The program fee for EMBA at IIT Madras is ₹12 Lakhs which is payable in four equal installments at the beginning of the semester.
Academic Qualification & Work Experience:
1. The candidates must possess a First Class Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or Institution
2. The candidates must have a work experience of minimum 3 years.
Selection Process:
The candidates must qualify the DoMS entrance exam to appear for a round of personal interview at IIT, Madras in December 2017. The result of the same is expected in December itself. The classes for Execute-MBA are scheduled to be commenced in January 2018.
Eligible and interested candidates can download the brochure of IIT Madras Executive-MBA Admissions 2018 from the link given below:
https://doms.iitm.ac.in/emba/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/IIT-Brouchure-Small-Size.pdf
