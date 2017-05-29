IIT Madras Students Organise Beef Fest To Protest Centre's Cattle Notification

New Delhi: A group of students in IIT Madras organised a beef festival on Sunday night to protest against the Centre’s ban on the sale of cattle for the purpose of slaughter.

Sources said around 50 students took part in the protest.

Tamil Nadu: Around 50 students of IIT Madras participated in a beef fest in the campus to protest the ban on sale of cattle for slaughtering pic.twitter.com/BNnFbJNb1v — ANI (@ANI_news) May 29, 2017

On Saturday, beef fests were held in various parts of Kerala to protest the Centre's decision.

Activists of the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF, opposition Congress-headed UDF and their youth wings took out marches and organised these fests across the state, where beef is widely consumed.

Demonstrations were held outside the secretariat in the state capital where the protestors cooked and distributed beef on the road side.

On Monday morning, the Congress suspended members of its youth wing who had participated in a 'beef fest' organised in Kerala to protest against the Centre's ban on sale of cattle for slaughter at animal markets.

The move came amid a political slugfest over the alleged slaughter of an ox by Youth Congress member Rijil Makulti and his accomplices, an act condemned on Twitter by party vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor.

Rijil Makulti and his accomplices have been booked for the alleged ox slaughter in Kannur during the 'beef fest' organised across the state by the Congress and the Left.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also attacked the Centre over the notification on cattle sale.

Taking a dig at the BJP-ruled Centre and the RSS, Pinarayi Vijayan said he didn’t need a “lesson in food habits from New Delhi or Nagpur”.

“The state government will give all facilities to people to have food of their choice. There is no need for Keralites to learn it from anybody in New Delhi or Nagpur, he said.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is headquartered in Nagpur.