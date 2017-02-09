IIT Students Detained for Sexually Assaulting Girls in Hostel

Guwahati: The police on Wednesday detained two students of IIT-Guwahati on the charge of sexually assaulting three girls of another institute in the boys' hostel of IIT on the night of February 3 during a cultural festival held in the campus.

Police said the girls lodged a FIR in North Guwahati Police Station yesterday accusing the two B.Tech students, whom they had known, of sexually assaulting them after offering them drug-laced water.

The girls, who had gone to watch Alcheringa cultural festival of IIT-G, said that they had asked the students to help them with accommodation for the night.

The IIT students allegedly offered them water which was drugged and then sexually assaulted the girls before they passed out, the FIR said.

An IIT-G spokesman said that a security guard found the girls in an unconscious state in the campus the next morning and they were sent to the hospital.

Police said the students were detained and the probe was on to find out if enough evidence was there to arrest them.

On steps to be taken against the accused students, the IIT spokesman said the institute would wait for the police investigation report before taking any action.