New Delhi: Indian Mujahideen terrorist Yasin Bhatkal on Tuesday approached a Delhi court seeking direction to the superintendent of the Tihar jail in the capital not to keep him in solitary confinement.

Bhatkal, who was recently awarded death penalty in the 2013 Hyderabad blast case, moved an application before the court saying that in view of the law laid down by the Supreme Court, lodging him in isolation in a separate cell was in violation of articles of the Constitution.

The court has sought a reply from the jail authorities and put up the matter for further hearing on March 7.

Bhatkal's counsel M S Khan also claimed in the application that his solitary confinement amounts to contempt of court.

Bhatkal is at present in judicial in several terror cases, including Dilsukhnagar twin blasts case in which he has been awarded capital punishment by an NIA court.