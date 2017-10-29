I'm the One Who Runs Rahul Gandhi's Twitter Account: Pidi 'Comes Clean'

Ppl been asking who tweets for this guy..I'm coming clean..it's me..Pidi..I'm way 😎 than him. Look what I can do with a tweet..oops..treat! pic.twitter.com/fkQwye94a5 — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) October 29, 2017

Rahul Gandhi is a man on a mission, he wants to topple the incumbent government and reclaim lost ground for his party - the Congress.The man he is up against, Narendra Modi, is one of the most popular leaders on social media and the current Prime Minister's fans have been dogging the Congress vice-president with consistent trolling.Recently, though, Rahul seems to have found his mojo and has been tweeting out gems on issues like GST, demonetisation and Aadhaar.Many have wondered about the person who has been behind Rahul's resurgence and the soon-to-be Congress president's account manager finally 'came clean'.According to a tweet from Rahul's Twitter account, it seems to be an extremely talented dog named Pidi, who has been typing for the 47-year-old."Ppl been asking who tweets for this guy..I'm coming clean..it's me..Pidi..I'm way B-) than him. Look what I can do with a tweet..oops..treat! (sic)" said the account, with a video of Pidi doing a neat trick with a treat.The pun by the Congress scion has reiterated his wittiness on social media, where he last week addressed Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and said "may the farce be with you" — a funny take on the iconic Star Wars quote after the ministry allegedly misinterpreted an IMF forecast on India's GDP growth.More popularly, Rahul had recently termed GST as 'Gabbar Singh Tax', which had gone viral on social media and led to many memes.