IMD Scientist Finds Her Cook is Not a Brahmin, Files Police Complaint

A senior IMD scientist registered a complaint against her cook, claiming she hurt her "religious sentiments" by posing as a Brahmin, the police said.The Pune Police registered a case of cheating after the complaint from Medha Khole against Nirmala Yadav, PTI reported.Khole, who holds a senior position at the India Meteorological Department, said in the complaint that she needed a Brahmin to cook food at her house during religious occasions.Yadav, who approached Khole in 2016 for the job, had then introduced herself as Nirmala Kulkarni, a senior police official said."The complainant had even gone to her house to cross check her claim in 2016. Thereafter, Yadav started going to Khole's house on such occasions to prepare food," she added.The officer said Khole came to know this week that the cook was not a Brahmin.According to the officer, Khole stated that upon knowing about the cook's "lie", her "religious sentiments" got hurt.After this, Khole went to the cook's house to seek an explanation and found out her real name, the officer added.Khole also claimed that the cook abused and intimated her, police said.A case under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 352 (punishment for assault or criminal force) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sinhgad Police station, the official said.(With agency inputs)