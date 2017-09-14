IMT Hyderabad PGDM 2018 Session Application Process Begins at imthyderabad.edu.in
According to the official notification, candidates have to pay an application fee of ₹2000 via Debit Card/ Credit Card / Net Banking / Demand Draft (drawn in favor of "Institute of Management Technology" payable at Ghaziabad or Delhi).
The last date to apply online is November 24th, 2017.
The Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Hyderabad PGDM 2018 Application Process has begun on its official website - imthyderabad.edu.in. Candidates seeking admissions for IMT, Hyderabad PGDM for the session 2018-20 must possess a CAT 2017/GMAT/CMAT 2018/XAT 2018 Score to apply online. Established in the year 2011, IMT Hyderabad is spread out in a 30-acres sprawling campus. The varsity offers globally accredited programs and has tie-ups with 20 Universities across the globe for student-exchange programs.
The online applications are invited for a two-year full-time residential programme at different IMT campuses viz IMT Ghaziabad, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Dubai for PGDM programs in Business Analytics and Information Technology, Human Resource Management (HRM), Finance & Accounting, Marketing and Operations Management. The last date to apply online is November 24th, 2017. Candidates can follow the instructions below:
How to apply for IMT Hyderabad PGDM Batch 2018-20?
Step 1: Visit the official website - imthyderabad.edu.in
Step 2: Click on PGDM under Admissions tab
Step 3: It will take you to https://www.imthyderabad.edu.in/pgdm/, click on ‘Apply Online’
Step 4: It will take you to https://www.imt.edu/admissions/, click on ‘Apply/Login’ in the PGDM, PGDM DCP & MBA Box
Step 5: Complete the application process by filling in details and making the application fee payment
Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a Print Out for future reference
According to the official notification, candidates have to pay an application fee of ₹2000 via Debit Card/ Credit Card / Net Banking / Demand Draft (drawn in favor of “Institute of Management Technology” payable at Ghaziabad or Delhi).
In case a candidate chooses to pay the application fee by Bank Demand Draft then it must be made before starting the application process as the DD details need to be entered for completing the application registration successfully. Once you’ve entered the DD details and the application process is complete, you can take a print out of the application tear off a sheet.
You then need to send the signed Tear-Off sheet after pasting a recent photograph along-with the Demand Draft to the address mentioned on the Tear-off sheet. Candidates must keep the remaining portion of the application printout with them for further reference.
Candidates can also download the brochure or click on ‘know more’ to know further details of the program. As per the official notification, IMT Hyderabad will conduct CT-GE-PI viz Critical Thinking (CT), Group Exercise (GE) and Personal Interviews (PI), in the first Week of February 2018 for candidates who will get shortlisted.
IMT Hyderabad PGDM 2018 Eligibility Criteria:
1. A candidate must have scored minimum 50% marks or equivalent CGPA in 3-Year Bachelor’s Program
2. Candidates appearing in the Final Year of their Degree program can also apply for IMT PGDM 2018
3. Candidates must have a valid CAT/XAT/CMAT/GMAT score/percentile.
IMT Hyderabad PGDM 2018 Selection Process:
Stage-I: Apply Online on IMT Hyderabad’s official website
Stage-II: Applicants will be shortlisted in this stage based on their CAT-2017 / XAT-2018 / CMAT-2018 / GMAT (January 1st 2014 – February 28th, 2018) score/percentile for CT-GE-PI
Stage-III: Final List will be made on the basis of a candidate's Academic scores and scores in CT-GE-PI
