In a Big Shakeup, Centre Ropes in AI CMD Ashwani Lohani as Railway Board Chairman

On a day of resignations, first, the Railway Minister, Suresh Prabhu, whose resignation is yet to be accepted, and then the Railway Board Chairman, AK Mittal, the Centre appointed Air India CMD, Ashwani Lohani, as Chairman of the Railway Board.Suresh Prabhu offered to step down taking responsibility for the recent spate of train derailments.Prabhu was facing fire after the Utkal Express derailment in Muzaffarnagar on Saturday killed 23 passengers and injured over 60. Fourteen coaches of the train, which runs on the Puri-Haridwar-Kalinga route, had derailed at Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar.Member Engineering Railway Board Ashok Mittal was on Sunday sent on leave after the prima facie evidence showed negligence on the part of maintenance staff as the reason why the Utkal Express derailed.On Wednesday, yet another train derailment brought in more flak for the Railways. At least 70 people were injured when nine coaches of the Delhi-bound Kaifiyat Express derailed in Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh.