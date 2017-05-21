In a First, IIT Kharagpur to Use 3D Planning to make Varanasi a 'Futuristic City'

Kolkata: Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT-K), along with British Geological Survey, has taken up the initiative to turn one of India’s oldest cities and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi into a ‘futuristic city’ by using 3D urban planning measures.

The project, a first of its kind in India, is being funded by the central government and experts from IIT-Kharagpur have been chosen to be part of the initiative aimed at improving the holy city’s infrastructure, transportation system, drainage and sanitation issues and addressing weavers’ plight.

Speaking to News18, Professor Abhijit Mukherjee, project leader from IIT-Kharagpur’s Department of Geology and Geophysics said, “Cities across the world are working with geoscientists to improve their understanding of the sub-surface in their urban planning. In India, there can be no place better than Varanasi, the oldest known city in India, to set the foundation of what a futuristic city should be like”.

“A 3D model of Varanasi’s geology will be prepared so that all issues are addressed and archaeological sites are preserved, with prime focus on sustainability of water supplies and figuring out flooding hazards,” he said, adding that the approach of using urban geosciences and geology is being seen as a pilot project, which can be replicated in the Smart City Mission.

“It would be the first 3D surface urban study and planning in India, aimed at using suburban geology for planning and hazard risk management,” said Dr Martin Smith, director science, British Geological Survey.

In 2014, Modi won the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat by defeating AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal by a massive margin of 3.37 lakh votes and since then has voiced his ‘dream to make Varanasi one of the best cities in the world’.