In a First, Tamil Nadu Won't Release List of Toppers in Class 12 Exam

News18.com

Updated: May 12, 2017, 12:03 PM IST
Representational image (Reuters)

Chennai: Continuing its revamp of school education, the Tamil Nadu government has decided that it won’t release list of toppers in the class 12 board exams this year.

The class 12 results, which are due on Friday, will not carry state or district ranks.

“We believe that this move will take off the pressure from students who fear losing even a single mark for their ranks,” School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan was quoted as saying The New Indian Express.

Ranking creates mental pressure among students and it’s a way of discrimination among students, he said.

The minister added that students will now enjoy learning and whatever they have learnt they will exhibit in the examination.

On the issue of scholarships, a senior school education department official said students from backward sections will continue to get government aid.

First Published: May 12, 2017, 12:03 PM IST
