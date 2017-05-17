X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

In Filmy Style, Woman Kidnaps ex-Lover from His Wedding at Gunpoint

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com @qazifarazahmad

Updated: May 17, 2017, 2:05 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
In Filmy Style, Woman Kidnaps ex-Lover from His Wedding at Gunpoint
The drama unfolded when the couple was exchanging garlands and the families were getting ready for the ‘pheras’.(Representative image/ Huma Khan/News18)

Lucknow: She could not see her lover tie the knot with someone else. So, on the day of his wedding she kidnapped him from the mandap.

This scene may seem straight out of a Bollywood movie. But reel became real in Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh when Ashok Yadav was kidnapped at gunpoint by his ex-girlfriend.

The drama unfolded when the couple was exchanging garlands and the families were getting ready for the ‘pheras’.

Yadav’s ex-lover stormed the venue in an SUV with three other people. Brandishing a gun, the woman took Yadav away as the bride, the families and guests looked on helplessly.

No arrest had been made yet but Yadav’s brother was being questioned by police.

Sources said the woman and Yadav used to work together at a private hospital in Banda and eventually fell in love. She reportedly learnt of Yadav’s wedding a few days ago and plotted to kidnap him.

First Published: May 17, 2017, 1:42 PM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.