In Filmy Style, Woman Kidnaps ex-Lover from His Wedding at Gunpoint
The drama unfolded when the couple was exchanging garlands and the families were getting ready for the ‘pheras’.(Representative image/ Huma Khan/News18)
Lucknow: She could not see her lover tie the knot with someone else. So, on the day of his wedding she kidnapped him from the mandap.
This scene may seem straight out of a Bollywood movie. But reel became real in Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh when Ashok Yadav was kidnapped at gunpoint by his ex-girlfriend.
The drama unfolded when the couple was exchanging garlands and the families were getting ready for the ‘pheras’.
Yadav’s ex-lover stormed the venue in an SUV with three other people. Brandishing a gun, the woman took Yadav away as the bride, the families and guests looked on helplessly.
No arrest had been made yet but Yadav’s brother was being questioned by police.
Sources said the woman and Yadav used to work together at a private hospital in Banda and eventually fell in love. She reportedly learnt of Yadav’s wedding a few days ago and plotted to kidnap him.
First Published: May 17, 2017, 1:42 PM IST
