In Kashmir, Arun Jaitley Asks Army to Give 'Befitting Reply' at Border

Srinagar: Defence Minister Arun Jaitley has asked the Army to remain prepared to give a befitting reply to any “misadventure” from across the border, days after the bodies of two Indian soldiers were mutilated by the Pakistani Army which crossed the Line of Control (LoC).

Jaitley was reviewing the security situation in the state at a high-level meeting and asked the forces to deal firmly with the inimical elements but ensure safety of the innocent people, PTI quoted officials as saying.

The meeting, where newly-appointed Defence Secretary Amit Mitra and Army chief General Bipin Rawat were also present, took place against the backdrop of spurt in militant attacks and incidents of stone-pelting in Kashmir and repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the LoC.

The Defence Minister was also apprised of various measures to strengthen the counter-infiltration grid along the Line of Control (LoC), where Pakistani forces have been indulging in shelling and attacks.

Jaitley "lauded the valour, sacrifice and patriotic fervour of every soldier who is serving in these challenging situations for national integrity", saying the entire country is proud of them, the officials said.

He also impressed upon the commanders to maintain strict vigil along the LoC and remain prepared to give a befitting reply to any misadventure from across.

Jaitley, who also holds the finance portfolio, will preside over the GST Council meeting in Srinagar on Friday. He is also likely to meet Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Pakistani troops have also been repeatedly violating the ceasefire on the LoC and have been shelling Indian Army posts and civilian areas. The Kashmir Valley has witnessed a spurt in incidents of violence and militant attacks in the last couple of months.

The Pakistani troops were involved in 67 ceasefire violations in the first four months of 2017, with maximum of 26 incidents reported in April, according to Army sources. They said a total of 27 militants were killed between January and April in counter-insurgency operations.

(With PTI inputs)