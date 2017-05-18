DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
In Kashmir, Arun Jaitley Asks Army to Give 'Befitting Reply' at Border
Arun Jaitley has asked the Army to remain prepared to give a befitting reply to any “misadventure” from across the border(Image: PTI)
Srinagar: Defence Minister Arun Jaitley has asked the Army to remain prepared to give a befitting reply to any “misadventure” from across the border, days after the bodies of two Indian soldiers were mutilated by the Pakistani Army which crossed the Line of Control (LoC).
The meeting, where newly-appointed Defence Secretary Amit Mitra and Army chief General Bipin Rawat were also present, took place against the backdrop of spurt in militant attacks and incidents of stone-pelting in Kashmir and repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the LoC.
Jaitley "lauded the valour, sacrifice and patriotic fervour of every soldier who is serving in these challenging situations for national integrity", saying the entire country is proud of them, the officials said.
Jaitley, who also holds the finance portfolio, will preside over the GST Council meeting in Srinagar on Friday. He is also likely to meet Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.
Pakistani troops have also been repeatedly violating the ceasefire on the LoC and have been shelling Indian Army posts and civilian areas. The Kashmir Valley has witnessed a spurt in incidents of violence and militant attacks in the last couple of months.
The Pakistani troops were involved in 67 ceasefire violations in the first four months of 2017, with maximum of 26 incidents reported in April, according to Army sources. They said a total of 27 militants were killed between January and April in counter-insurgency operations.
(With PTI inputs)
