In Midst of Polling, Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi Announce 'Top Priorities'

First published: February 11, 2017, 11:41 AM IST | Updated: 21 hours ago

New Delhi: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and UP CM Akhilesh Yadav held a joint press conference on Saturday in Lucknow and presented 'Pragati Ke 10 Kadam' (10 Steps to Progress) for Uttar Pradesh.

The press conference happened despite protests from the BJP.

The polling is underway on 73 seats in Western UP in the first phase of Assembly elections on Saturday.

While addressing the press conference, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his raincoat jibe against former PM Manmohan Singh and said that he is a peeping tom who loves to get a peek into other people's bathroom.

Here are the 10 Points of the Congress-Samajwadi Party Agenda promising jobs, employment, law and order for the UP.

1) Free smartphone and skill development to 20 lakh youths

2) Waiver of farm loans, cheap electricity to farmers and good price for their crops

3) Rs 1,000 monthly pension to 1 crore families and 10-day food for city poor

4) 33% reservation in jobs, 50 % in local bodies to women

5) Water, electricity and roads in next 5 years to every village

6) Free-cycle to girl and boy students of class 9, 10 and 12

7) Free homes to 10 lakh Dalit and Other Backward class families

8) Four Lane highway connecting every district and Metro Rail in 6 Major cities

9) Equal share in welfare schemes to Dalits and minorities according to their size of population

10) Modernizing policing for better law and order. Expansion of Dial 100 scheme