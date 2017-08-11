In Nandyal Bypoll, Voter Will Get to Cross-verify Their Vote Through VVPAT

: For the first time, voters in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal constituency will be able to verify that their votes were cast as intended with the help of the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines in the upcoming bypolls.After allegations of tampering and questions over the credibility of the Electronic voting machines (EVM), the Election Commission has decided to use VVPAT machines in the byelections scheduled to be held on August 23.The VVPAT helps voters to verify the vote they cast through the EVM, bringing in more transparency in the election process.Speaking to, Chief Electoral Officer Bhanwarlal said, "After a voter presses a button of his choice, a printed paper will come out so that he/ she can cross-verify the vote. The printed slip will be displayed for only 7 seconds after which it will go inside. Certainly, the process will boost voters' confidence and strengthen the electoral process in the country. First level checks of EVM and VVPAT has been done in the presence of the representatives of the political parties."There are 255 polling stations, which have been equipped with facilities like live webcasting and videography. According to the Election Commission, there are 2,19,108 voters in the constituency.In total, 15 candidates will be contesting in the elections with all eyes focused on the tight contest between ruling TDP and main opposition YSRCP.