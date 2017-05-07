In NEET Exam at Kannur, Students Asked to Lift Tops, Get Rid of Jeans

Kannur: A number of students who appeared for NEET exam in Kerala's Kannur district have alleged that they were forced to remove their brassieres and jeans after the metal detector beeped due to pins and buttons.

Rajesh, the father of a student, said that his daughter was frisked by lifting her top and was not allowed to wear jeans due to the buttons.

The father said that when his daughter removed the buttons, they sent her back again, this time opposing pockets. Rajesh had to travel for 4 KM to find a pair of leggings for his daughter.

He further alleged he saw a student handing over her brassiere to her mother at the gate. No complaints have been lodged in the alleged incident as yet.

The parents also complained that they couldn't find any official to register their disapproval. Some of the parents also ignored the incident because they avoided creating a scene there.