Islamabad High Court Confiscates Indian Diplomat's Phone

New Delhi: In a new provocation by Pakistan, authorities in the Islamabad High Court on Friday seized the mobile phone of the First Secretary at the Indian High Commission for allegedly “taking photos of the HC judge”.

A report in The Express Tribune identified the diplomat as Piyush Singh. He allegedly clicked a photo of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani during a hearing involving an Indian woman who had sought refuge at the Indian mission after being forced to marry a Pakistani man at gunpoint. The woman had also alleged sexual abuse.

The judge also ordered the Indian diplomat to submit a written apology after he verbally apologised, The Express Tribune reported. Singh later issued a written apology, the report added.

Pakistan has cited “legal issues” to delay the woman’s return to India. "The problem is not related to her travel documents, but stems from legal issues," advisor to Pakistan Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz had said. "She will be sent back to India as soon as the legal problems are resolved."

PTI reported that the woman had on May 8 filed a plea with an Islamabad court against her husband, alleging that she was being harassed and intimidated by him. She also recorded her statement before magistrate Haider Ali Shah.

She had told the magistrate that she came to Pakistan to see her relatives and not for marriage, a court official told PTI. "I was forced to marry at gunpoint and my immigration documents were also taken away from me," she said, according to the official.