In Nuclear Boost, Cabinet Clears Proposal to Build 10 Atomic Reactors

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a proposal to build 10 indigenous Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors, boosting the nuclear power generation in the country.

The announcement was made by Union Minister Piyush Goyal at a press conference after the Cabinet meeting, presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Each reactor will have the capacity to produce 700 MW of electricity, PTI reported.

At present India generates 6,780 MW from nuclear power.

Goyal also said that nuclear reactors, which will produce 6,700 MW, are under implementation and these are expected to be completed by 2021-22.

