No Central Status, But Modi Hopes Patna University Will Make it to 'World Class' List

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stopped short of announcing central university status for the Patna University, and instead hoped that it would make a cut in the list of 20 universities that will be developed as world class universities.Speaking at the centenary celebrations of the university, Modi announced that the top ten private and government universities would be converted into "world class" educational institutions. The government would give them financial assistance of Rs 10,000 crore in the next five years, he said.The PM said that the selection of universities would be based on a challenge and not on anyone’s recommendations. Once selected, the institutes would continue to maintain their autonomy.“This is bigger than the status of central university. I hope Patna University would not be left behind and grab this opportunity with both hands,” he said.Lauding the contribution of Patna University in nation building, Modi said it has been serving the country for the last hundred years and urged the alumni to come forward and help turn it into a “world-class institution”.He referred to the success rate of students from Patna University in Civil Services and said one can find a Bihari officer in the top five senior bureaucrats in every state. Reiterating his commitment for educational reforms, he said his government had also given autonomy to IIMs.The PM said India is at the fourth position as far as startups are concerned and would gain the pole position soon. He called upon students of Bihar to use this opportunity.Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who addressed the students first, had brought to the PM’s attention the long-standing demand of giving Patna University the status of a central university.“After 100 years, it deserves the status of central university and I request the Prime Minister to fulfill the long standing demand,” Nitish said.He admired Narendra Modi for his presence and revealed that the PM had given the consent to participate in the centenary program of Patna University in January itself when he had come to the state for Prakashotsav.The CM remembered his days as a student in the science college and said parents soon want their children to get admitted in the college after doing Matric. Modi said he wished to see Bihar among developed state by 2022 and the center would provide all possible help in this regard.