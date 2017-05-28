In 'Ramzan Special' Mann ki Baat, PM Modi Says Proud of Multi-Faith India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the religious diversity of India while addressing the nation through his Mann ki Baat radio programme on Sunday and wished the nation on the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan.

"The holy month of Ramzan will help in keeping peace, unity and goodwill in the nation," Modi said in the 32nd edition of the programme and the first since completing three years in office.

"India's cultural diversity is its strength. As many as 125 crore Indians can take pride in the fact that people belonging to all communities of the world are present in India," Modi said.

Modi, whose government completed three years at the Centre on May 26, also batted for “constructive criticism” during the address. “I am happy that people are doing a detailed scrutiny of our government’s three years,” he said.

The Prime Minister also paid rich tributes to freedom fighter Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary and expressed happiness that youngsters were spending time in researching India’s freedom struggle.

Modi also made a pitch to conserve the environment, asking listeners to observe the World Environment Day on June 5. “Connecting with nature is nothing but connecting with ourselves. Nature always refreshes us. Let us all involve ourselves with the tree plantation campaign this monsoon,” said Modi.

Modi also touched upon the upcoming International Yoga Day on June 21. “Since it’s the 3rd Yoga Day, why don’t three generations of a family come together and practice Yoga,” he said, asking people to send pictures.