In Siddaramaiah's Home District, Sarpanch Forces Civic Worker to Manually Clean Sewer Line

Bengaluru/ Mysore: A shocking incident of a civic worker being forced to manually clean a sewer line has come to light in Mysore, the home district of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Tavarakatte village near the Chamundeshwari temple in Mysore where a gram panchayat president allegedly told a civic worker to get into a manhole to unclog a blocked drain as "she wanted it done immediately".

The worker, Ganesh, initially refused, saying the block is so severe that they should wait for equipment to be brought in to clear up the sewer line. But, he alleged that the sarpanch Geetha insisted he dip into the manhole and physically clear it as it was right in front of her house.

Ganesh said Geetha even got the Panchayat Development Officer to put pressure on him, to the extent of threatening him with dismissal, if he failed to comply. Scared about losing his job, he did get into the manhole, but also had a friend take a video of the same -- a video that was later handed over to the media.

District officials say they have filed a police complaint against Geetha and the PDO Anand, for criminal intimidation and for violations of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers Act -- which prohibits local authorities from employing humans to clear sewer lines and septic tanks. All of these offences could attract jail terms of two years.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer P Shivashankar said that the complaint was filed after ZP officials did a preliminary enquiry and spoke to the civic workers.

"The main official in-charge had met with an accident two days before, and he was not there. But since the GP President is also head of the panchayat, she has asked the workers to take up this work. Since she is not an official, we have sent a report to the government to remove her membership (from the panchayat)," Shivashankar told News18. Panchayat members are elected without any party affiliation at the village level.

He said a probe is also underway to ascertain whether there are other officials involved in the incident.

ALSO READ: Despite Ban, Over 12,700 Manual Scavengers in the country