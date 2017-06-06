In UP, Cattle Smuggling, Slaughter to be Punishable under NSA, Gangsters Act

Lucknow: Those found guilty of cow smuggling and slaughter in the state will now be booked under the stringent National Security Act and Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, a note by the BJP-ruled state’s police chief has said.

ALSO READ | Centre's Cattle Notification: Another BJP Leader Resigns in Meghalaya

A Government Order to the effect was passed during the previous Akhilesh Yadav government in the state but was never strictly implemented. The move to enforce the GO comes amid a heated debate on the Centre’s notification which bans the sale of cattle for slaughter in market places.

The notification has triggered protests from various quarters, including the Kerala government and certain BJP leaders in Meghalaya. The Madras High Court had on May 30 stayed the notification for four weeks.

ALSO READ | Cow Replaces Trophy in Gujarat Cricket Tournament

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan had last week written against the notification to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had also written a letter to counterparts in other states, including Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, saying the notification was “nothing but a covert attempt to usurp the powers of the state legislature”.

Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan has said the Centre may consider any vital proposal on the new law on cattle trade and slaughter. "If we get any acceptable and vital proposal, we might consider the new law on cattle trade and slaughter," the Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change told reporters on June 2.

The Centre’s new notification has imposed a blanket prohibition on the slaughtering of cattle (cows, bulls, buffaloes, camels, heifers) brought from animal markets. Issued on May 23, the notification bans the sale of cattle for culling and also restrains sacrificing the animals for religious purposes.