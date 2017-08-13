In Wake of Gorakhpur Tragedy, Kejriwal Calls Review Meeting of Delhi Hospitals

: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for a review meeting of all Delhi government hospitals to check if things are in order. According to a Delhi Government source, the CM has called the meeting after the Gorakhpur tragedy, which claimed the lives of over 60 children in a government hospital. Kejriwal has summoned the Medical Superintendents (MS) of all Delhi government hospitals from across the national capital to his office on Wednesday and asked them to present a status report."The CM has asked the MS of each government hospital in Delhi to remain present in the meeting at his office on Wednesday. He has also asked them to present a status report on the stocks of medicine and equipment, including oxygen cylinders, available with the hospital and mention the reason if the stocks are not adequate. He has sought a report on the condition of the patients, whether enough beds are available and whether patients are facing any problems. This will be a comprehensive review of healthcare in the state of Delhi," a government source said.According to reports, at least 60 children have died in Gorakhpur's Baba Raghav Das Hospital due to a crippling shortage of oxygen tanks. On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath denied allegations of families that the children had died due to a "shortage of oxygen". On Sunday, the UP CM, along with Union Health Minister JP Nadda visited the BRD Hospital, after which he said, "Nobody can be more sensitive towards those children than me. We are waiting for the report of the committee constituted by our government. I would urge everyone to wait for that report. Not just in Gorakhpur but across the state, if any death is caused by the negligence of the hospital authorities the government will take strong action against the guilty."