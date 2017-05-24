Income Tax Dept Raids Premises of Bureaucrats in UP

New Delhi: The Income Tax department on Wednesday carried out searches at the premises of four Uttar Pradesh-based bureaucrats, including two IAS officers, in connection with a probe on tax evasion.

Several I-T teams have covered at least 15 premises of the officers in Lucknow, Noida, Greater Noida, Meerut, Baghpat, Mainpuri and Delhi since early morning, officials said.

The officers against whom action was being taken were IAS officer and Director (Health) Hriday Shankar Tewari, IAS officer and Additional CEO of Greater Noida Authority V K Sharma and his wife and Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Mamta Sharma, and Special Secretary (Prisons) S K Singh.

The I-T officials said the department had been investigating charges of tax evasion against them.

The department had carried out similar raids against some other UP bureaucrats last month.