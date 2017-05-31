Income Tax Proceedings Against AAP Minister Satyendar Jain To Continue: Delhi HC

New Delhi: There is no end to the legal troubles of Delhi state Cabinet minister and senior AAP leader Satyendra Jain. The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to stay the Income Tax proceedings against the minister in an ongoing money laundering case.

The HC was not convinced by Jain’s petition to dismiss the case and refused to issue the notification. The petition of the AAP leader was being opposed by the Income Tax Department. The court has set July 6 as the date on which it will hear the case next.

The I-T Department had registered a case against Jain under the new Benami Transactions Prohibition Act. The department had provisionally attached land and other assets worth Rs 33 crore in this case. The CBI, too, had registered a case against Jain on the I-T Department’s recommendation.

Jain moved the HC, alleging political vendetta. In his petition, Jain had claimed that the new Act is not applicable in his case since the alleged transactions were made before the new law was enacted.