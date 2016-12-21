Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Raided by I-T Sleuths, Stalin Calls it a 'Disgrace'

Chennai: The Income Tax department on Wednesday raided the the residence of Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Ram Mohan Rao in Chennai's Annanagar.

The raids at Rao's residences started at 5:30am although no seizure has been made till now, sources told News18.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and he will be questioned by the officials from the enforcement directorate.

According to sources, the raid was conducted based on information received from some road contractors who were detained for questioning based on previous raids.

As per the probe agencies, Rao has allegedly been involved in the conversion of old currency to new currency.

The IT department recently seized 177 kg of gold and cash amounting to Rs.34 crore in new currency.

The raid also found Rs.96 crore cash in old currency from three businessmen - J. Shekhar Reddy, Srinivasalu and Prem. Reddy is considered a big fish as he is a contractor who has executed projects for the Tamil Nadu government.

IT raid at Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Rammohan Rao's residence in Anna Nagar(Chennai) pic.twitter.com/A0otFuXI8Y — ANI (@ANI_news) December 21, 2016

According to sources in the investigating agency, the probe is also hinting at a possible sand mining scam.

Reacting to the news, DMK secretary MK Stalin said that the I-T raids at chief secretary's residence has caused a disgrace to the state of Tamil Nadu.

"This is perhaps for the first time a raid is conducted at a CS place in TN," Stalin said in a statement.