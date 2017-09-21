Income Tax Raids S M Krishna's Son-in-law VG Siddhartha's Firms

The Income Tax department on Thursday carried out raids on former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna's son-in-law VG Siddhartha's firms for tax evasion.I-T Officials are conducting searches at 24 locations in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai and Chikmagalur."Raids were ongoing and officials are searching for evidences of tax evasion," I-T Joint Commissioner S Ramesh was quoted as saying by IANS. The firm's main office in the city's Vittal Mallya Road along with few other locations were being raided.Former External Affairs Minister Krishna joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in March after ending his 46-year-long association with the Congress.​Siddhartha is the founder-owner of Cafe Coffee Day and has been its chairman and managing director since January 17, 2015. The company sources coffee beans from its plantations in Chikmagalur.He is also an investor and has stakes in some IT firms, including Mindtree, and is among the largest exporters of coffee bean in the country.