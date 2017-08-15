Independence Day: Internet, Mobile Phone Services Suspended in Kashmir
Representative image.
Srinagar: Internet and mobile phone services were suspended in Kashmir Valley as a precautionary measure on Independence Day on Tuesday, officials said.
Internet facilities and services of all other mobile phone operators were suspended as a precautionary measure on the 70th Independence Day, the officials said.
